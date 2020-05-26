Library of Virginia collects COVID-19 signs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia is collecting images of COVID-19 signs through a Tumblr page.
The Tumblr page is called, “Signs of the Time: COVID-19 in Virginia”.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Virginia businesses are shutting their doors to slow the spread of COVID-19, while others remain open with reduced hours to provide essential services.
Often created in haste, these impromptu paper signs are taped to doors and shop windows indicating where to collect or drop-off products, reminding people to practice social distancing, and communicating other safety best practices.
Community photos of these temporary signs will help future generations visualize what life was like for Virginians during the disruption to business and social interaction caused by COVID-19.
The Library is not encouraging people to leave home in order to take photos, but rather to help document signs citizens might see as they venture out for supplies or takeout food in the communities.
Photographs of storefronts and signs can be submitted via desktop or mobile device by clicking the “Submit” option in the menu on the Tumblr page.
The Library of Virginia has two main focuses in its COVID-19 collecting:
- Document the official response and the changing landscape of governmental guidance during the crisis
- Collect representative examples of how Virginia communities are affected by the virus
“We chose Tumblr because it’s easy,” Dale Neighbors, the Library’s Visual Studies Collection Coordinator said. “It seemed one of the most convenient ways for people to submit their images.”
Many of the original signs are already being removed or altered due to Virginia entering phase one of reopenings, but the photographs submitted will serve as a reminder of these times for generations to come.
For more information, contact Dale Neighbors at 804-692-3711.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.