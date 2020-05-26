Facebook group aims to celebrate graduating seniors in Charlottesville, Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Facebook group wants to celebrate this year’s graduating seniors in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The group is titled “Celebrate a Senior Charlottesville and Albemarle”.
Seniors can submit a picture of themselves and a few sentences about their future or accomplishments. Volunteers will then "adopt" that senior, and create a care package to help them celebrate.
Creators of the group say it's their way to recognize this year's graduates in these challenging times.
"The original thought was just to give them something to cheer them up. Based on the other group, we just basically used the same idea. It’s just to get them a gift. So it could be like a gift card to a restaurant, a card, a gift package - things like that. Just something to cheer them up,” Louisa Jeannette, co-creator of Celebrate a Senior, said.
The group is inspired by a similar one called “Adopt a Senior Virginia”, a few seniors are already “adopted” to receive packages.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.