Crews to begin work on Polo Ground Road May 26

05/22/2020 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
CULPEPER — The westbound lane on Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) in Albemarle County will be closed two days next week as construction continues on the new development near Route 29.
Westbound Route 643 will be closed to traffic near Route 29 from 9 a.m. May 27 until 5 p.m. May 28. Drivers heading toward Route 29 will be detoured using two new roads in the development. The detour will bring westbound traffic back to Route 29 north of Polo Grounds Road.
The eastbound Route 643 travel lane will remain open during the work.
