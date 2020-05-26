COVID-19 pandemic affecting census data gathering

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of Memorial Day Weekend, Virginia’s census response rate is almost 65% percent, five points higher than the national average. Much of those responses have come online, and census workers say it’s higher than expected in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But while many central Virginia localities are close to meeting or exceeding their 2010 response rates, others are falling short.
This is the first year that people can respond to the census over the internet, something the Census Bureau says has driven the response during the pandemic. It has also highlighted the importance of demographic data, according to analysts like Qian Cai at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
“How many infections might be, how many people might be hospitalized, and how many deaths are expected, all based on the knowledge of the local data,” Cai said. “Funding for schools, for public safety, for transportation, for Workforce Development, and all that is based largely... based on the populations that come from the census.”
According to analysts, many parts of central Virginia are on the right track. However, neighborhoods near universities are areas of concern. College students should respond to the census where they go to school, since that is where they live most of the time.
But COVID-19 is now affecting census data, because those students are leaving the area.
“We see the neighborhoods near UVA has low response rates right now - below 50%. That has a lot to do with student population not being counted at this point,” Cai said.
Response rates have also been lower in some rural areas: "Nelson County is on 45%, compared to other counties in the region that is low for our area. So public work outreach effort is needed to reach the population there,” Caid said.
Low response rates in rural communities could be due to to a lack of internet access. More help might be coming for these areas, as the Census Bureau says it is currently making preparations to resume field activities when they get the green light to do so.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.