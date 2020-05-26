Charlottesville city manager reflects on first year on the job, outlines plan moving forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week, Charlottesville City Council is reviewing City Manager Tarron Richardson’s first year on the job. During an appearance Tuesday, May 26, on the city’s weekly Cville360 show, Richardson discussed the progress he’s made since taking over the position in May 2019.
“I think we’ve been very successful this past year since my arrival, but as always, I could never do it without our employees working beside me. And, I could never do it without the council working in collaboration with me to try to achieve those goals, as well as the things I want to achieve as city manager within the organization,” Richardson said.
Richardson also discussed leading the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few months. He stressed that Charlottesville has so far maintained staffing levels. Richardson also credited first responders for their work keeping people safe.
“My whole thing is with public services, I wanted to make sure that continues throughout this pandemic. The residents of this community expect the services we provide. We haven’t had our doors open, so to speak, but we have still been providing those public services to the community in any way that we can,” Richardson said.
Richardson says his priorities moving forward include supporting affordable housing, public transportation, and education. He’s also working to create a more diverse city staff. Charlottesville is in the process of hiring a director for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
