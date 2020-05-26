Charlottesville church congregation puts on parade to celebrate member’s 100th birthday

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the congregation to get creative with the birthday party plans for James. Church members gathered Tuesday morning in a parking lot to decorate their cars with “Happy Birthday” banners and signs. About a half mile away, James took her seat outside RoseWood Village assisted living community with a view of the street and her family safely social distancing over a fence. She watched with appreciation as members of the congregation drove by, honking their horns, and shouting well-wishes.