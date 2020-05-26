Cement truck crash under investigation in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 11:08 am, Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 22 (Louisa Road) near I-64 and Route 250 in Shadwell. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered an overturned cement truck. The driver was extracted by ACFR and suffered minor injuries. The roadway was closed but has now reopened.