Cement truck crash under investigation in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The driver of a cement truck is recovering from minor injuries after the truck flipped Tuesday morning.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue shared images of the crash on Facebook.
Emergency crews and police responded shortly after 11:00 a.m. to Route 22 near Interstate 64 and Route 250 in Shadwell.
The road was closed for a time while the driver was extricated and the scene cleared.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police say charges and pending.
Albemarle County Police Release, Tuesday May 26:
Cement Truck Crash on Route 22 (Louisa Road)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 11:08 am, Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 22 (Louisa Road) near I-64 and Route 250 in Shadwell. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered an overturned cement truck. The driver was extracted by ACFR and suffered minor injuries. The roadway was closed but has now reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department, charges pending.
