Albemarle County Voter Registration Office announces key dates, procedures to vote in June primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Tuesday is the last day to register to vote if you plan on voting in June’s primary.
On June 23, Virginians will head to the polls and an election official in Albemarle County says there is a large increase in people requesting an absentee ballot. He is recommending others do the same.
If you do head to the polls, he says there will be measures in place to keep you safe.
“We’re planning to have all of our election officers working in the precincts wearing masks and we’ll have a sneeze guard set up in front of the check in table,” Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne said.
You have until midnight Tuesday to register and until June 16 to request an absentee ballot.
