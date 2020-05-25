Virginia’s 64th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony streamed online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the U.S. will look much different - with many public gatherings canceled and organizations opting for live streams, including the Virginia War Memorial. It was the first time in 64 years that the general public was not invited to attend.
The half-hour ceremony from the Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory started at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
The ceremony included the laying of a wreath by memorial staff, a special tribute to SSG McLaughlin who has been lost since Memorial Day 2019, and a prerecorded keynote address.
“As Virginia’s governor and as a fellow veteran, I am honored to pay tribute to brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation," Governor Ralph Northam said.
“It’s a fight we will eventually win and come out of it stronger as a community," director of Virginia War Memorial Clay Mountcastle said. "When we do, will have a better appreciation for the little things that we’ve come to enjoy as part of life here in Virginia and in the United States.”
If you weren’t able to watch the ceremony live, you can watch the recording by clicking here.
Those who would like to place a wreath at the memorial are invited to do so privately sometime this week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.