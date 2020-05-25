VFW Post 8169, Scottsville officials gather to honor military veterans on Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8169 and Scottsville public officials gathered at the Scottsville Veterans Memorial Sunday, to remember those who have lost their lives in military service.
Usually there are between 100 and 150 people who attend the ceremony every year, but this year, due to social distancing, only a select few people were present. Even with a smaller crowd, those in attendance made sure that the meaning of the holiday was still remembered.
“Make sure that Memorial Day is not for one day out of the year. For some of us it’s every day - the friends that we’ve lost and just remember what it stands for," VFW Post Commander James White said.
White noted that this was the first time that attendance at the wreath-laying had to be restricted.
