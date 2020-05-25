Some Sunshine Returns Tuesday. Unsettled and Wet Later this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry Tuesday, before an unsettled and wetter pattern makes a return. Clouds and some patchy fog to start Tuesday morning, before skies return partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday with some scattered showers around. Watching the progress of a low pressure area off the Southeast Coast this week, as it moves northward for the late week. Forecast models track this system up into the Mid-Atlantic region with showers and thunderstorms. Also tracking a cold front for Friday night into Saturday with additional rain and thunderstorm chances. 1 to 2 inches of rainfall projected at this time from Wednesday through Saturday.
As the front moves south, Sunday is trending drier and pleasant with highs in the 70s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Warmer and humid. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few scattered showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers/storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers/storms. Highs near 80. Lows near 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.
