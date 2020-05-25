Sixth inmate in Virginia dies from COVID-19

Sixth inmate in Virginia dies from COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Corrections reports a sixth Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19. (Source: Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 10:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections reports a sixth Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19.

According to information posted on VADOC’s site, the death was reported at Buckingham Correctional Center. This is the second death at that facility - it previously reported the state’s fourth inmate death.

Information on the inmate has not been released, including if there were any pre-existing conditions complicating the coronavirus diagnosis.

Find more information on inmate testing, cases and deaths here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.