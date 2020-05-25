More Clouds than Sun

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our weather pattern will continue to feature an on shore, easterly wind flow from the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay on this Memorial Day. This wind flow will keep us mostly cloudy. Temperatures near or a little below average. Outside of a little drizzle, most places look to remain dry this afternoon and tonight.
The wind will shift to a more southerly direction Tuesday. More sunshine looks to return with warmer temperatures.
More humid on Wednesday with an isolated shower/storm popping up in the afternoon and evening.
Watching the progress of a low pressure area off the Southeast Coast Thursday into Friday. Forecast models track this system up the Mid-Atlantic region with showers and thunderstorms. Also tracking a cold front for Friday night into Saturday with additional rain and thunderstorm chances. 1 to 2+ inches of rainfall projected at this time from Wednesday through Saturday.
Drier weather should return by next Sunday.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light east breeze.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Warmer and humid. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower/storm. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower/storm. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower/storm. Highs near 80. Lows near 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and drier. Highs upper 70s.
