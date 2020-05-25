Memorial Day event held at Charlottesville park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though many normal Memorial Day events were canceled Monday, May 25, people still came out Dogwood Vietnam Memorial to pay their respects.
Rogers Hellman severed in the Navy, and says Memorial Day should be important for everybody.
“Just spend a few minutes reflecting on the fact that there are people who have given their lives to serve others and allow us to enjoy the things we do enjoy,” the veteran said.
Ray Caddell, in association with Taps Across America, played taps at 3 p.m. Monday. The organization asked trumpet players and buglers across all 50 states to play the solemn song at the same time.
