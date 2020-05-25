Martha Jefferson House celebrates residents, veterans with Memorial Day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Martha Jefferson House in Charlottesville celebrated the Memorial Day Monday, May 25, with a picnic, patriotic songs, and admiration for the veterans living there.
Monday’s event was the first time Martha Jefferson House marked the holiday with a picnic of this kind.
“We’re just so appreciative of their service," Martha Jefferson House Director of Admissions Jane Rund said.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit seniors hard across the world, and Martha Jefferson House says it has taken safety measures to help stop the spread among its residents.
“We’re a high-risk population, we’ve been isolated. Our residents are even isolated from each other, and it makes it very difficult for them,” Director of Dining Services Jay Batterton said.
“We just really needed to get them out into the sunshine and bring them out for socialization,” Rund said.
Staff say they look forward to hosting more outdoor events in the future.
