Free Union County School offering Fairy Trail at annual fair

FREE UNION, Va. (WVIR) - Free Union County School’s Spring Fair is underway, though it will be a little different this year.
Students and their families had a chance Monday, May 25, to visit the school’s Fairy Trail, an natural art exhibit.
Head of Free Union County School Eric Anderson says it is important for children to maintain routine and normalcy in these times.
“At times, when we are distant form one another physically and not seeing one another as much, we really have to be deliberate about finding ways to help kids to connect with each other every day to maintain some sense of normality amidst all the abnormality,” he said.
Many of the fair’s usual activities are taking place online, including face painting and games.
05/24/2020 Release from Free Union County School:
(Free Union, VA) -- Each year, Free Union Country School explodes into May as we hold our annual Spring Fair for our school and the Charlottesville community.
Alas, we will not gather at school this May for obvious reasons. But to acquiesce in the face of a measly (sorry) pandemic doesn’t seem the right spirit either. After all, our kids and teachers, and parents... everyone needs some routine to cling to. Our students have pressed hard through several months of academics and faux social connection over the internet. They will be helped by the introduction of a familiar, fun, and safe event.
So, we are holding a kind of Virtual Spring Fair. We say "kind of" because one important feature of the Fair will be live, and that's what we are inviting you to: the Fairy Trail on campus today, Sunday, and all day tomorrow, Memorial Day.
The attached photos will show some of what has been built at school and masked parents. Families, one at a time, will come through today (Sunday) and all day tomorrow during rigorously managed time intervals (one family on the Fairy Trail at a time). And we thought you may want to stop in and take a look. We will have one administrator to greet you.
The rest of the week, in addition to their academic schedule, students will participate at home and post the results of the following activities -- they’ll bake, face paint, created games and all join in a mongo game of Zoom-bingo Friday night.
