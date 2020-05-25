Construction to begin at I-64, U.S. 29 interchange

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the biggest problem areas drivers deal with in Charlottesville will be getting some improvements this summer.
"We will be reconfiguring one of the interchange ramps at the actual interchange and we are also building an additional lane on northbound Route 29 as it goes from Interstate-64 up to the Fontaine Avenue exit,” VDOT Spokesman Lou Hatter said.
The first of the two projects will remove the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 29 to I-64 eastbound.
“It creates what we call weave condition where you have traffic that’s slowing down to get off the interstate that’s trying to weave in with traffic that’s accelerating to get on the interstate and it’s a safety issue and it has been identified as one of the contributing factors in a number of crashes at that location,” Hatter said.
The second project is adding an option lane at the Fontaine Avenue exit from northbound U.S. 29. VDOT says both projects are designed to increase driver safety but while the construction takes place, people should expect to see some delays.
"There will be traffic impacts later this summer and we do anticipate some traffic pattern changes. We expect there will be some lane closures while they’re doing the work,” Hatter said.
These two projects are the first phase of a six-project package aimed at improving Albemarle County roads and will cost over $28 million and is coming from state and federal funding.
Construction on these two projects is expected to be completed in September. VDOT says motorists should be prepared for shifts in traffic and reduced speeds while the projects take place.
Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:
CULPEPER– Construction will begin next week on two projects along U.S. 29 in the vicinity of Interstate 64 south of Charlottesville. Both projects will improve safety and more efficiently move traffic through the heavily traveled sections of both I-64 and U.S. 29.
One project will reconfigure the I-64 interchange, eliminating the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 29 to I-64 eastbound. The current ramp configuration results in two “weave” conditions with cars entering and exiting I-64 and has been identified as a factor in numerous crashes over the past few years. The loop ramp will be replaced with dual left-turn lanes on southbound U.S. 29 onto the ramp that now serves northbound U.S. 29 to eastbound I-64 traffic. With the planned improvements both weave movements will be eliminated.
The second project will add an option lane -- a through/right-merge lane -- at the Fontaine Avenue exit from northbound U.S. 29. The project will reduce current weaving issues and remove conflict points for vehicles exiting 29 onto Fontaine Avenue.
Both projects will be constructed this summer, with work beginning on Tuesday, May 26. The first activity will be clearing in the areas of both projects. Construction is scheduled for completion in September. Motorists traveling in this area through the summer should expect reduced speeds, shifts in traffic patterns and workers and equipment near the travel lanes. Be alert and follow traffic controls as you approach the work zones.
These two projects are the first phase of a six-project package of improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point. Wallace Montgomery of Vienna, Va. is providing design services for the projects.
The remaining four projects will be constructed in two additional phases:
· A diverging diamond interchange at the U.S. 250 exit from I-64 at Pantops
· A roundabouts at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) at Afton
· A roundabout at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road)
· A connector road between Berkmar Drive and Rio Mills Road just north of the South Fork Rivanna River.
Construction of all six projects will be completed in the spring of 2023. More information about the projects can be found on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/albdesignbuild.asp
Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
