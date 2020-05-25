Charlottesville special education teacher receives bachelor’s degree while overcoming tragic loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – A Ruckersville woman is the first to earn a special award from Mary Baldwin University. The Charlottesville special education teaching assistant is now celebrating her bachelor's degree after enduring a tragic loss.
Gwen Barber has gone through one of the toughest hardships as a parent - losing a child. However, she fought her way through to getting her bachelor’s degree and she says this degree is for her son, Owen.
Barber just graduated from Mary Baldwin University online with a degree in Special Education.
“I decided at the age of 30 to go back to school and get my degree, which I'll be 37 in June,” Barber said.
Those seven years in school weren't easy.
“Last year during the spring semester is when we lost Owen and I took the summer off,” Barber said.
Eight-year-old Owen died of rare cancer 24 hours after he was diagnosed. Barber decided she had to finish in his memory.
“I had a hard time, luckily the teachers were really good to me they were going to actually extend the semester for me just to help me and I was like just give me to the end of the semester I will get it done,” Barber said.
With the help of her husband, 4-year-old son, Grayson, and MBU staff - Barber finally made it to graduation, virtually.
“When your life goes upside down, you need some sense of normalcy to kind of help you through it,” Barber said.
For the past six years she has been working at Baker Butler Elementary School as a special education teaching assistant. She hopes to become a teacher when the coronavirus pandemic is over to help those students overcome their own struggles.
“It definitely is a huge family affair, not just me, this degree is for everyone that knows me,” Barber said.
Barber is the first person to ever win the legacy award from Mary Baldwin University. The award is for students who overcome adversity while receiving their degrees.
