Waynesboro Police Department investigating death after domestic disturbance call

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a man’s death after his body was discovered when responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, in the 300 block of Yale Drive in Waynesboro. When they arrived, they discovered the body of 59-year-old Marshall Elwood Stanton Jr. His cause of death is not being made public at this time.
Detectives are investigating this incident, but the department says there is no threat to the community at this time.
The department encourages the public to call (540) 942-6675 with any information about the case.
Waynesboro Police Department Press Release 5/24/2020
