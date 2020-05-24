Stuck with the Clouds for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy and much cooler prevailed Sunday. High pressure over New England has funneled a northeast to easterly wind off the Atlantic and Bay into much of the region. Some showers worked across the Valley and into parts of Central Virginia earlier Sunday afternoon. Cloudy skies will stay with us tonight with some areas of fog.
Clouds hold tough on Memorial Day Monday, especially during the morning. Some sun expected to begin to break during the afternoon.
Warmer and more humid Tuesday as the wind turns to a more southerly direction.
Watching the progress of a low pressure area off the Southeast Coast Thursday into early Friday. This storm system will now spread a better shower and storm risk over the region. A cold front will arrive Friday with more showers and thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms look to shift south of the region after Saturday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Memorial Day: Mostly to variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, few showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.