Ragged Mountain Running Shop gives out pandemic exercise tips

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ragged Mountain Running Shop and Charlottesville High School teamed up to get the public out and active.
Every track has been shut down since march except the one at the high school. Most people are gravitating to the inside lanes, but as staff at Ragged Mountain explain on their Facebook page, being in lanes three and eight is easiest on your joints. Staff also say this is the time to take advantage of new hobbies like running or walking.
“It’s a unique time and not only is it new, but it’s opportunities for people to grow closer with each other,” co-owner Mark Lorenzoni said. “To get reconnected and to do innovative things with their lives. Whether it’s walking more than you ever did before, whether is re-creating your business, changing a career whether it’s writing your novel that you’ve been wanting to do. This is a unique opportunity.”
The track will remain open to the public, and social distancing is, of course, encouraged.
