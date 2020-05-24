More Clouds and Spotty Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front has arrived on this Sunday from the northeast. It’ll cause more clouds and lower temperatures than the last couple days. We will have an on shore easterly to northeasterly wind flow from the Atlantic Ocean through Sunday night and most of Memorial Day, Monday.
Tracking a weak weather disturbance from the Ohio Valley which will help to produce a shower/thunder risk later this afternoon and evening over the Shenandoah Valley.
Clouds hold tough on Monday morning. Some sun will begin to break through later in the afternoon.
Warmer and more humid Tuesday as the wind turns to a more southerly direction.
Watching the progress of a low pressure area off the Southeast Coast Thursday into early Friday. This storm system will now spread a better shower and storm risk over the region. A cold front will arrive Friday with more showers and thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms look to shift south of the region next weekend.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 70s for most. A spotty shower and drizzle possible for central Virginia. A better shower/storm risk for the Shenandoah Valley this afternoon and evening.
Sunday overnight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday and Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Showers look to shift south in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.