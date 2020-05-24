Charlottesville company holds virtual relay race to raise money for food pantry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Apex Energy team are pledging to raise funds to support the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry and figuring out ways to do it by getting active.
Apex wanted to find a way for the company to connect digitally while being outside since everyone is stationary while sheltering in place. This weekend they held a two day relay to raise money for loaves and fishes.
“Being able to give back to those that are struggling and they had more than 40% and people visiting the pantry, so that is very humbling to know how many people are struggling right now," Apex Energy Facility Administrator Marie Master explained. “It is really awesome and it’s been a great project to work on to see the opportunity to be able to do this for the Charlottesville community.”
Participants were mostly employees but the public was welcome to get in on the fun, too. Signups were 15 minute increments and included virtually passing the baton.
“We’re really happy to be able to do this," Master said. “Personally, it means a lot because I feel so fortunate. I’m so grateful to to have been able to work full-time and get a paycheck and still take care of my kids in such a challenging time.”
Apex has raised over 10,000 dollars by the end of the two day event. If you would like to donate apex has a go fund me page.
