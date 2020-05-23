Petco Foundation will match donations to Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for COVID-19 relief

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Shelter for the Protection and Care of ANimals (CASPCA) has been struggling to support all of its furry friends as the pandemic has shaken animal welfare organizations nationwide. The Petco Foundation stepped in and awarded them with a COVID-19 relief grant where they will match donations from the community up to $10,000.
CASPCA Director Angie Gunter says if this encourages more people out there to send in donations, they will be able to continue saving thousands of cats and dogs this year.
“We want to use this to to continue to support neighboring shelters or wherever, where animals are faced with euthanasia due to just space issues, not having enough room for the animals, and so forth," Gunter explained. "It will go towards that, really, just directly to the animals. To caring for the animals.”
The shelter had much success in April with a surge in adoptions and fosters as more people began to stay home more and want furry friends. The CASPCA hopes that with the arrival of new kittens they will continue to put animals in their forever homes through the end of May and for the rest of the year.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.