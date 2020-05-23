CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Memorial Day Weekend does feature more dry times than we have seen all week.
The storm system that has kept us cool, wet and breezy this past week, is finally starting to move away. Warm Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A stray shower or storm in the afternoon possible. Sunday is trending cooler and mostly cloudy as winds shift to the northeast. More sun expected to return for Memorial Day Monday with warmer conditions.
Turning warmer back in the 80s for much of next week. The mid to late week could bring some hit and miss afternoon storms.
Saturday: Early fog. Partly to mostly sunny with a spotty shower. Most areas look to remain dry. High: low 80s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Low: upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High:upper 60s to low 70s. Low: low 60s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s. Low: around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, scattered shower and storm. High: mid 80s. Low: mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny,warm, scattered shower and storm chance. High: low to mid 80s. Low: mid 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm, scattered shower and storm chance. High: low to mid 80s. Low: mid 60s.
