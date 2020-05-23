Lake Monticello holds parade for teachers, students, and front liners

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - People in Lake Monticello were treated to a parade featuring teachers, students, and frontline workers.
The event started out as a small group driving around the lake to break up the monotony of sheltering at home. The event quickly grew when they decided to get theLake Monticello Volunteer Fire Department involved to raise money, since the department is unable to have their bingo nights. The effort has so far raised 15,000 dollars.
“Its been fun. Today was amazing," Parade Coordinator Jeff Spinello said. "The kids had signs with their teachers’ names on them. It was so nice to go by the 10 minutes we go around everybody’s houses. It just gives them something different for a change.”
This was the third week they have been doing the parade. Saturday, May 30′s parade will include the senior class from Fluvanna High School.
