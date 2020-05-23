143Day: Fred Rogers and a day of kindness in Pennsylvania

The statue of Public Broadcasting Service's Fred Rogers, the host of children's program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," is visible behind the fencing in the closed-off park area where the statue is located, during this year's "1-4-3 Day," Friday, May 22, the 143rd day of 2020, in Pittsburgh. In 2019, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared May 23, 2019, the first "1-4-3 Day," as a day of kindness in honor of Public Broadcasting Service's Fred Rogers, the host of children's program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." Rogers, a Pennsylvania native who died in 2003, used 143 as his special code for "I Love You," based on the number of letters in each word. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)