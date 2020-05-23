Cloudier and Cooler Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front which will arrive from the northeast overnight into Sunday. This will cause a more east and northeasterly wind flow from the Atlantic. Causing more clouds and cooler temperatures. Along with some drizzle and a light shower for portions of central Virginia. The best shower/downpour risk will be near and west of I-81 Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler Sunday than what we has Saturday.