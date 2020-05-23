Cloudier and Cooler Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front which will arrive from the northeast overnight into Sunday. This will cause a more east and northeasterly wind flow from the Atlantic. Causing more clouds and cooler temperatures. Along with some drizzle and a light shower for portions of central Virginia. The best shower/downpour risk will be near and west of I-81 Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler Sunday than what we has Saturday.
Area of fog Sunday night into early Monday. Memorial Day will feature a little milder conditions in the afternoon with some hazy breaks of sunshine.
It will turn more summer-like mid to late week. A mainly afternoon and evening isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm will form mid to late weekend and next weekend.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows mainly lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with some patchy drizzle and a spotty shower. Best shower/downpour chance will be over the Shenandoah Valley in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light northeast breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight into early Monday. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. High 75 to 80 degrees. Seasonable for this time of year. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s overnight.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. A mainly afternoon and evening pop-up, isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm. High mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
