Charlottesville organizations offer free coronavirus testing, focused on communities of color

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson is containing the spread of COVID-19 by focusing on the communities of color with free drive-thru, or walk-up, coronavirus testing, in partnership with UVA Health and the city of Charlottesville.
“The fact that it’s really out there and in our faces right now, my hope is once all of this is over and we have our new normal, that we don’t forget about that,: Director of Community Benefit at Sentara Martha Jefferson Jackie Martin said. "Because there are reasons that our communities have these disparities.”
There were no appointments necessary at either of the two locations the testings were being held, the Jefferson School and Mount Zion African Baptist Church. A total of 150 tests they were given out to the public. Boxes of food were also given out to community members in need.
“It’s a great opportunity for organizations to come together and support the community,” Martin explained. "If anyone does test positive, we already have in place wrap around services for them, so we can get food for them and we can pick up their prescriptions.”
For more information on how to get tested if you are symptomatic, visit the Thomas Jefferson Health District website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.