Virginia State Police step up patrols for Memorial Day weekend amid “alarming” increase in excessive speeding

"We want safety for everyone. It’s not only the people in your car. It’s the motoring public. It’s everyone on the roads. It gets very dangerous for everyone, not just the people in that vehicles at those speeds. We just want people to slow down, be safe. We understand people still have to get around on the roadway, but we want you to get there safely and get home to your loved ones as well as we do,” Trooper Mike Cooper said.