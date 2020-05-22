UVA lax coaches in unfamiliar position with no NCAA Championship on Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since 1985, the NCAA Lacrosse Final Four and Championship will not be played on Memorial Day Weekend, as the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
UVA won the title in 2019, as they beat Yale 13-9 in the championship game, but there will be no chance at a repeat, as the 2020 season was canceled after just six games.
Cavaliers’ head coach Lars Tiffany says the month of May, with no lacrosse, isn’t easy.
“These milestones are certainly resonating inside our brains and our hearts," says Tiffany, "thinking about what was a year ago, and how much we miss it. Fantastic memories, and I will say, I wish a part of them were just memories. It’s hard to let go of them, when there isn’t a next year. When there aren’t new results. More than any other year, there’s a lot of reminders about last year.”
Virginia won the national championship for the sixth time in program history last season, and the first time under Tiffany.
College lacrosse coaches are famous for never making plans for Memorial Day Weekend, because they all still want to be playing on that date.
The lack of games this year has given coach Tiffany the chance for home improvement, and a cookout.
“We did just put in a brick patio out front," says Tiffany. "There’s a fire pit, and a grill, so we may have to christen that this weekend, and I’m looking forward to enjoying some vegetarian burgers.”
Virginia women’s lacrosse coach Julie Myers says 1992 was the last time she wasn’t coaching or watching a lacrosse game on Memorial Day, and this year will be a change of pace.
“I will take a really long run," says Myers, "and I do believe we’re going to go out to King’s Family Vineyard, with a few other families, and socially distance out on the polo field. If you’re out at King’s, bring a lacrosse stick. You never know, a game night happen, but really, it’s going to be a much slower, much different than what I’ve ever experienced.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.