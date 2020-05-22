Staunton reopens pickleball and tennis courts, closes pools and Camp Staunton for the summer

“While we are pleased to be able to open pickleball and tennis courts to the public in time for the Memorial Day Weekend, we are very saddened by the unavoidable need to close the pools and Camp Staunton for summer 2020,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle. “We understand the negative impacts caused by the loss of these facilities and programs and very much regret the circumstances that made these closures necessary. We do encourage residents to continue to use city parks and other facilities and programs as theybecome available during the reopening process.”