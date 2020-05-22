Staunton police make arrest in connection with commercial burglaries

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton man is facing dozens of charges in connection with several burglaries around the city.
The Staunton Police Department announced Friday, May 22, that Aaron L. Hutching has been taken into custody. The 29-year-old is facing a total of 38 charges: burglary (8), grand larceny (5), petit larceny (3), possession of burglary tools (6), possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon (4), damaged property (11).
Investigators believe Hutching was behind six burglaries last week, two more on Thursday, May 21, as well as a handful of reported attempted burglaries.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be obtained.
Hutching is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
05/22/2020 Release from the Staunton Police Department:
The Staunton Police Department has identified the individual involved in multiple commercial burglaries. On May 22, 2020, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 600-block of a street and Aaron L. Hutching, 29, of Staunton was taken into custody without incident.
Hutching has been charged with the following offenses:
- Eight counts of burglary for incidents that occurred on March 12, 2020 (Lion’s Den Tattoo), May 12 (D. Karrel, DMD), May 13 (Staunton Dental Care, Terry Court Properties, Select Physical Therapy), May 17 (residential burglary), and May 20 (LSK Properties, Table 44)
- Five counts of grand larceny
- Three counts of petit larceny, third or subsequent offense
- Six counts of possession of burglary tools
- One count of wearing a mask with intent to conceal identity
- Four counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon
- Eleven misdemeanor counts of damaged property
The burglaries remain under investigation, and additional charges may be obtained. Hutching is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.