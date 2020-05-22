Pediatricians urge parents to reschedule appointments postponed due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatricians at University of Virginia Medical Center are urging parents to reschedule appointments they were forced to postpone because of coronavirus.
Doctors want parents to make sure their children keep up to date on their vaccinations or continue care for chronic illnesses like asthma. Experts say, now more than ever, there could be negative impacts of pushing back an appointment.
"That's one of the things that we're really worried about, if there is an illness that could have been caught earlier or treated earlier that maybe delayed for example like a childhood tumor or something like that," Pediatric Hospitalist Joanne Mendoza said.
For information on how to reschedule an appointment at UVA Medical Center, click here.
