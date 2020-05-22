MarieBette rolls out new sourdough kit for avid bakers stuck at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville Bakery is supporting the big baking trend.
MarieBette rolled out a make-your-own sourdough kit on May 21. It comes with ingredients, instructions, and even a link to a video tutorial.
Co-owner Patrick Evans says he wanted to offer his expertise to everyone baking at home and encourage them to make something from scratch. So far, he says it has been such a big hit that they are constantly packaging more to keep up with the demand and keep them from selling out.
“Right after this, I’m making more so if you keep checking back we will have them throughout the weekend and into next week,” Evans said.
MarieBette encourages ordering online at their website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.