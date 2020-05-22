Improving Holiday Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall, the weather is looking better for the Memorial Day weekend ahead. The upper level low pressure system that has kept us cool, breezy and unsettled the past few days is finally moving away. Now situated over the North and South Carolina border it is moving northeast. We will still see additional scattered showers today and perhaps a rumble of thunder this afternoon through this evening. However, drier more stable conditions will begin to work into our area this weekend. Expect a fair amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Turning warmer and more humid later on next week with a scattered shower and thunder chance mid to late next week.
Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the milder 70s.
Tonight: A scattered thundershower. Partly cloudy with fog forming overnight. Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower. Most areas look to remain dry. High: low 80s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low: low 60s.
Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: mid 70s. Low: low 60s.
Memorial Day: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s. Low: around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered shower and storm. High: mid 80s. Low: mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered shower and storm chance. High: low 80s. Low: mid 60s.
