Improving Holiday Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall, the weather is looking better for the Memorial Day weekend ahead. The upper level low pressure system that has kept us cool, breezy and unsettled the past few days is finally moving away. Now situated over the North and South Carolina border it is moving northeast. We will still see additional scattered showers today and perhaps a rumble of thunder this afternoon through this evening. However, drier more stable conditions will begin to work into our area this weekend. Expect a fair amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures.