Horton Vineyards expects more business in the coming weeks of Phase One

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses across Virginia are welcoming customers back for Phase One of Governor Northam’s reopening plan. Wineries are allowing people back on the property and expect business to pick up in the coming weeks.
Staff at Horton Vineyards say it hasn’t been too busy since they opened last weekend under Phase One, but they’re hoping for more people this weekend if the weather holds up.
“If we have really good weather, we may have more traffic,” Horton Vineyards General Manager Shannon Horton said.
After a rainy week across the Charlottesville area, staff are hoping the sun stays out for the weekend.
“We had a few customers, not that many, but it was easier to be able to keep them safe and keep ourselves safe,” Horton said.
Before Phase One went into effect on May 15, staff were prepared to accommodate customers on the property.
“First we did a lot of prep before we actually opened and we had our staff watch training videos, how to wash hands, we implemented a lot of cleaning procedures,” Horton said.
Staff say they want to make sure people feel safe when they decide to come out. They’re making sure people don’t cross paths and informing customers of social distancing.
“We’re only utilizing our outside space that we made sure the picnic tables are far enough apart, there was no common areas," Horton said.
When customers are inside, they also must follow strict rules.
“We taped off areas on the floor so once you come in it’s taped off six feet apart is and there is only one person in the bathroom at a time,” Horton said.
Under Phase One, businesses are only allowed 50% of customers, but employees hope to see picnic tables full and people enjoying themselves amongst COVID-19.
Right now, you don’t have to make a reservation to come to the vineyard, but if they do start getting busier, they will go to a reservation policy.
