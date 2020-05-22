Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking land for firing range

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has been in desperate need of a firing range. The sheriff’s office has been without a range for quite some time now. At this, time we have had the privilege of using Madison Counties range. Which we are very appreciative but we never know when that option may not be available. We are mandated to qualify with pistols, rifles and shotguns at least once a year. Besides all deputies qualifying our tact team trains once a month. This range will also serve as a training facility for deputies to train citizens on firearm safety and help them in getting their conceal weapon permit. With the current economic situation, it does not appear that the county will be in any position to provide funding. I am reaching out to the public and asking for your help. Such as private donations to be used to purchase property and build a much, needed range for the sheriff’s office. If someone has four or five acres that they want to sell or donate please let me know. Once we have sufficient funds, we will seek the assistance of a realtor for this project, and work with the county for assistance and guidance. Land will have to meet county zoning and requirements. Any and all donations are tax deductible. Thank you