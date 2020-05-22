Governor Northam delivers coronavirus briefing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gov. Northam held a coronavirus briefing Friday at 2 p.m. He began the briefing by saying there is a new tool to help assess symptoms and where to get tested. The VDH has released COVIDCHECK, a telehealth and online risk assessment tool. https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/. You can check your symptoms, find a test, and get answers on the COVIDCHECK website. The tools will help people people determine if they should self isolate, see a doctor, and where to get tested.