Governor Northam delivers coronavirus briefing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gov. Northam held a coronavirus briefing Friday at 2 p.m. He began the briefing by saying there is a new tool to help assess symptoms and where to get tested. The VDH has released COVIDCHECK, a telehealth and online risk assessment tool. https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/. You can check your symptoms, find a test, and get answers on the COVIDCHECK website. The tools will help people people determine if they should self isolate, see a doctor, and where to get tested.
Northam continues to promote wearing a mask or face covering in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Northam points out that the Virginia National Guard has not only helped with thousands of COVID-19 testing, but recently with responding to flooding in Roanoke.
Gov. Northam announced a new call center with 315 employees will help those seeking unemployment benefits. In April, the unemployment rate in Virginia rose to the highest level ever recorded. The Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday that the rate rose to 10.6 percent in the month, up from 3.3 percent in March.
Northam says 740,000 SNAP beneficiaries will be able to order groceries online and have it delivered starting May 29. Part of pilot program that was approved by the USDA. He says SNAP beneficiaries can use Amazon and Walmart for orders.
Northam reminded Virginians that, even though this is a holiday weekend, to still maintain social distancing and other coronavirus-related guidelines.
Richmond’s mayor has requested stricter mask policy. Northam says he is reviewing policy on mandating masks in public for the state and plans to announce a decision on Tuesday May 26, which would affect the whole state, not just Richmond.
Gov. Northam encourages children to wear facial protection in public, as well.
When asked if he is concerned about the recent uptick in reported number of COVID-19 deaths, Northam clarifies that those are not necessarily in a 24-hour period, but he is concerned about them.
Asked if officials could report numbers of people who have recovered from COVID-19, Dr. Norm Oliver says system is not set up to cover that, but the numbers of those discharged from ICUs is compiled, though.
The CDC declared places of worship essential and President Trump is calling on governors to reopen them immediately. Gov. Northam says they’re already open in Virgina under Phase 1, but with 50% capacity and other restrictions.
In closing, Gov. Northam reminds everyone that Memorial Day Weekend is about the men and women who have served and their sacrifices.
