Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -That upper level low pressure system that has kept us cool, breezy and unsettledthe past few days is finally moving away. Now situated over the north and south Carolina border it is moving north. We will still see additional showers Today and perhaps a rumble of thunder this afternoon.However, drier more stable conditions will begin to work into our area this Weekend. Expect a fair amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe holiday Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and rumbles of thunder, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Stray shower and fog, Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Memorial Day: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.