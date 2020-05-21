Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -That upper level low pressure system that has kept us cool, breezy and unsettledthe past few days is finally moving away. Now situated over the north and south Carolina border it is moving north. We will still see additional showers Today and perhaps a rumble of thunder this afternoon.However, drier more stable conditions will begin to work into our area this Weekend. Expect a fair amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe holiday Weekend !