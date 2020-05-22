CFD: 5 displaced in Charlottesville house fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five people in Charlottesville are out of their home Friday, May 22, after a fire tore through a house on Rosa Terrace.
Firefighters responded to the area around 10 a.m. Friday, and were able to quickly get the fire under control.
One person was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
A man who says he lives in the home says a dog and a cat were lost in the fire.
“It’s just one of them things that has thrown our lives, and we’ve got to deal with it. Through God’s grace, I’m pretty sure we can carry on,” Walter Thacker said.
The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, but says the home did not have working smoke alarms.
The Charlottesville Fire Department would like to remind city residents that they can request smoke alarms for free.
The American Red Cross is assisting the five displaced residents.
05/22/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
Charlottesville, VA - Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fie at a home on the 1500-block of Rosa Terrace just after 10 a.m. The home had no working smoke alarms, however, quick actions by the occupants saved lives.
Firefighters from Engine 7 and Engine 5, along with others, arrived within minutes. The emergency crews immediately entered the home and began searching for trapped occupants and worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and the firefighters quickly controlled the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the five displaced residents, and the fire marshals are working to determine a cause. Unfortunately, one dog and one cat died in the fire.
The home had no working smoke alarms but quick actions by the occupants to evacuate, immediately call 911, and notify the neighbors saved lives. Please remember, smoke alarms provide early warning for fires in the home. Check your smoke alarms monthly and remember to replace those alarms that are older than ten years.
