Albemarle Co. restaurant looks to parking lot for expanded dining

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville-area restaurant is looking to expand its outdoor seating due to recently passed ordinances.
The city recently allowed some spots to use part their parking lots for dining al fresco. Albemarle County has a similar policy allowing businesses with liquor licenses to apply to do the same.
Gilbert Lopez, one of the owners of Guadalajara, says he is very grateful, and this will put people back to work.
“I’m hoping it’s going to do very good, because, like I said, that restaurant is just doing OK, just barely getting by. And this is going to help us a lot,” Lopez said.
Guadalajara already has outdoor seating at its location in downtown Charlottesville. Lopez says he hopes to have the outdoor areas up and running at the Greenbrier Drive location in Albemarle County by Monday, May 25.
