Waynesboro YMCA to hold a virtual race

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro YMCA has launched its first virtual race. It’s called the Waynesboro Y Masked Memorial Day Virtual Race & Ride.
The challenge offers a 5K and 10K for runners, and a 15-mile bike and 30-mile bike for cyclists. Participants can run, or bike, anytime over Memorial Day weekend, as long as they submit their times on Monday.
The registration fee covers the Y’s critical programs that help feed the hungry, check on area seniors, and more. Registrants get a finisher’s medal as well as an I Gave Waynesboro Y facemask.
We're proud to announce the Waynesboro Y's Masked Memorial Day Virtual Race & Ride, generously sponsored by Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors. Embodying the YMCA's guiding tenet of Healthy Living, the challenge provides an opportunity for racers of every age & skill level to get out there & race for a cause! As a virtual event, the race also preserves social distancing & individual safety.
By registering, participants will also contribute towards the Y's critical community programs, echoing our core value of Social Responsibility. For just $25 per person (or $75 for families of 3-5), racers can register for: 5K run, 10K run, 15-mile bike, or 30-mile bike.
Participants can run/bike anytime during Memorial Day Weekend (Friday, May 22nd - Monday, May 25th), & individual times should be submitted on our detailed race page. Registrants will receive a Waynesboro YMCA "I Gave" washable face mask, as well as a finisher medal to commemorate the race.
Why race for the Waynesboro Y?
For more than 60 years, Waynesboro Family YMCA has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of our community. At every opportunity, we've shifted our programs & our focus so the Y can continue to do what we do best: stand as an ally & a leader in community action & support. Because we're way more than a gym.
Because of COVID-19, our doors may be closed - but we are still working for the area's most vulnerable residents. Since our facility's closure, we've fed hungry families, performed senior wellness checks, supplied meal bags for the homeless, offered gift cards for supplies, provided childcare for children of essential workers, shopped for/delivered food, & supplied diapers/formula for infants. We've always worked to serve our community, before & during COVID-19.
But with our program income all but eliminated, we need your help to make sure we'll be there for Waynesboro's next challenge. That's why we're asking our members - & the community at large - to stay with us. When you register for the Masked Memorial Day Virtual Race & Ride, you're showing our most vulnerable neighbors that at Waynesboro YMCA, you belong here.
Registration is open now - so sign up today & share the link!
Our virtual race can be done anywhere!
