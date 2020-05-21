Virginia now part of SNAP online purchasing pilot program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is now part of a pilot program where people who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can order their groceries online for pickup or delivery during our current health crisis.
Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner made the request of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue last month.
“Under normal circumstances, being able to buy online is a convenience, being able to pick up curbside is a convenience. In a time of a pandemic, it’s an important safety move. People not having to go into stores is not only good for themselves but also for folks working in grocery stores” Kaine said.
Kaine says he’s troubled by the fact that the U.S. Senate is leaving for a recess week without addressing the significant coronavirus bill that the House passed last week.
