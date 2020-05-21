UVA’s Bronco Mendenhall wants all safety precautions taken before restarting football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I think football will start in the fall," says Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "It’s too soon to tell whether it will start on time, and what it will look like.”
Will there be college football in the fall?
It's the billion-dollar question.
The NCAA has voted to allow voluntary activities to begin on June 1st for football, as well as men’s and women’s basketball.
“I want the safest possible," says Mendenhall. "I want the most secure possible. I want what’s best for our student-athletes, at the very highest level, before we even think about playing football.”
There are a lot of variables in play.
For Virginia, the fields and offices are currently closed.
Even if that changes, there are many other hurdles to overcome.
Mendenhall says, "Brian Hainline, the Chief Medical Officer for the NCAA, he recommended not sharing the ball for four weeks. I don’t know how you play football without sharing the ball. So that’s just one small, little component of the game, and what practice might look like. The passing game is pretty hard when you can’t deliver the ball to anyone else.”
Bronco Mendenhall says if done right, football can be a rallying point during a difficult time.
“Football supports and enhances humanity," says Mendenhall. "It’s not in place of, or more important than, and that’s the way I’m going to support it, and run our team. When it’s safe, and when it’s appropriate, and when all can benefit, I’m for playing the game. If that’s contrary to benefiting others, or the health of others, or maybe even philosophically seeming more important, then I’m not for that.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.