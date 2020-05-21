UVA’s Bronco Mendenhall wants all safety precautions taken before restarting football

“Football supports and enhances humanity," says Mendenhall. "It’s not in place of, or more important than, and that’s the way I’m going to support it, and run our team. When it’s safe, and when it’s appropriate, and when all can benefit, I’m for playing the game. If that’s contrary to benefiting others, or the health of others, or maybe even philosophically seeming more important, then I’m not for that.”