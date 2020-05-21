Staunton police investigating commercial burglaries

On May 21, 2020, multiple commercial burglaries were reported to the Staunton Police Department. Burglaries were reported at LSK Properties, LLC located at 630 Charles St and Table 44 Restaurant, located at 300 Church St Suite A. Attempted burglaries were also reported at Crucible Coffee, located at 300 Church St Suite B, Little’s Attorney Office, located at 300 Church St Suite C, Newtown Bakery, located at 960 W. Beverley St, and Mommy and Me Consignment, located at 632 Charles St.