Staunton police investigating commercial burglaries

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating several burglaries and attempted burglaries of businesses around Staunton.
Authorities say burglaries were reported at LSK Properties, LLC and Table 44 Restaurant Thursday, May 21. Attempted burglaries were also reported at Crucible Coffee, Little’s Attorney Office, Newtown Bakery, and Mommy and Me Consignment.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gloves, tan boots, and a dark backpack. Police say a man matching this description was seen in the area of W. Beverley Street and S. Waverly Street at midnight.
All incidents are under active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017. Callers to Crimestoppers may remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards.
