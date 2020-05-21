Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative warns of scams

“First and foremost, we want our members to know that no representative of the cooperative will ever mention a specific credit card or payment method, and our employees will only communicate about potential termination of electric service with members through a mailed notification, not through a phone call asking the member to pay for their service by credit card,” says J. Michael Aulgur, SVEC Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. “Unfortunately, during this pandemic virus when people are already feeling additional stress on their daily lives, scammers are trying to take advantage of others. We want our members to be aware that correspondence of this nature will not be generated by the cooperative.”