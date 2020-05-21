Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital receives nearly $200K donation to support patient care

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A $198,545 donation will support women’s health care at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The Women’s Committee of the hospital’s foundation presented a check to officials at the hospital in Albemarle County on Thursday, May 21.
The committee collects those funds from its Martha’s Market, In the Pink tennis tournament, and Squash Cancer events. The donation will go directly to patient care including, cancer support services, breast health screenings, and programs for caregivers.
“You understand how meaningful this is to people who are going through treatment at Sentara Martha Jefferson and actually dealing with some traumatic things happening in their lives because of their health crises. So, we make a huge difference,” Women’s Committee Chair Amy Nolasco said.
This year, The Women’s Committee also used funds to provide meals and personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been even more meaningful that we’ve been able to support our hospital at this time and in ways we never thought we would be doing or ways we were using our funds that we never considered,” Nolasco said.
The committee is working to figure out what its fall fundraising events will look like considering COVID-19 concerns. As of now, the In the Pink and Squash Cancer tournaments are scheduled for October 17 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Martha’s Market is scheduled for November 20 to November 22 at The Pavilion at Boar’s Head Resort.
