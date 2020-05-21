PVCC announces plans for Fall Semester 2020

“PVCC wants to return to traditional face-to-face classes as soon as possible but only when the experts say it is safe. We recognize that some students prefer the convenience of Online Anytime classes but some prefer the structure of classes that meet on a set schedule, whether by technology or preferably in person. We believe that our approach to fall semester maximizes flexibility and student choice and will allow us to return the majority of our classes to campus as soon as it is safe,” stated PVCC President Frank Friedman.