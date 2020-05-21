PVCC announces plans for Fall Semester 2020

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is announcing its plans for the fall semester.
PVCC said Thursday, May 21, that students will be able to choose to enroll in the following types of classes:
- Online Anytime, which has no scheduled in-person or online meeting times.
- Online Scheduled Time, where instructors and classmates take part in real-time discussion and learning via Zoom at a set time.
- Hybrid, mixing in-person meetings with online coursework.
PVCC says its aim is to provide students with as much consistency and flexibility as possible until it is safe to resume classes on campus.
05/21/2020 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
Charlottesville, Va. – May 21, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) announces a unique plan for the delivery of Fall Semester 2020 classes that will provide students with options to take classes online or face to face. The college aims to provide students with as much consistency and flexibility as possible for their academic progress until it is safe to resume classes on campus.
Students can choose to enroll in the following types of classes:
ONLINE ANYTIME Online Anytime classes give the flexibility of learning when it suits you, with no scheduled in-person or online meeting times.
ONLINE SCHEDULED TIME Online Scheduled Time courses keep you connected to instructors and classmates and engaged in real-time discussion and learning. These sessions are delivered live via Zoom, at a set time, on specified days, and will switch to on campus delivery, on the same schedule, when it is safe.
HYBRID Hybrid classes allow hands-on work with small group, in-person meetings, coupled with online coursework. Hybrid classes may include studio art classes, science labs, health sciences labs and clinicals.
“PVCC wants to return to traditional face-to-face classes as soon as possible but only when the experts say it is safe. We recognize that some students prefer the convenience of Online Anytime classes but some prefer the structure of classes that meet on a set schedule, whether by technology or preferably in person. We believe that our approach to fall semester maximizes flexibility and student choice and will allow us to return the majority of our classes to campus as soon as it is safe,” stated PVCC President Frank Friedman.
For more information or to register for fall classes visit www.pvcc.edu/expect-succeed.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.