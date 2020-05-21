Periods of heavy rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Between Today and Friday some of the heaviest rain will move across the area. Be on the look out for localized flooding, especially near creeks and streams and poor drainage areas. As the upper low begins to pull away Tonight into Friday slightly dr drier air will begin to work into the region. There will be additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday as temperatures begin to warm. Saturda may feature a left over showers, however, thet trend will be for condtions to clear and warm for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !