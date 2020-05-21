Periods of heavy rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Between Today and Friday some of the heaviest rain will move across the area. Be on the look out for localized flooding, especially near creeks and streams and poor drainage areas. As the upper low begins to pull away Tonight into Friday slightly dr drier air will begin to work into the region. There will be additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday as temperatures begin to warm. Saturda may feature a left over showers, however, thet trend will be for condtions to clear and warm for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Periods of rain , heavy at times, High: around 60
Tonight: Rain and fog, Low: upper 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
