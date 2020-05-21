Periods of heavy rain

Improving Weekend

NBC29 WEATHER AT SUNRISE
By David Rogers | May 21, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 6:57 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Between Today and Friday some of the heaviest rain will move across the area. Be on the look out for localized flooding, especially near creeks and streams and poor drainage areas. As the upper low begins to pull away Tonight into Friday slightly dr drier air will begin to work into the region. There will be additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday as temperatures begin to warm. Saturda may feature a left over showers, however, thet trend will be for condtions to clear and warm for the holiday Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain , heavy at times, High: around 60

Tonight: Rain and fog, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.